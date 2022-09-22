Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 20,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,888,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Specifically, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,615,285 shares of company stock worth $10,210,649 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $8,443,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

