MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $145.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.