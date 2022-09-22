GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GrafTech International traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 14842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EAF. Citigroup reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,548,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after buying an additional 1,567,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 963,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 144.5% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 840,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

