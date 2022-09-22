Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $166.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sun Communities traded as low as $146.38 and last traded at $146.38, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.65.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

