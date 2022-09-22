Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 3257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.59.

Specifically, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.