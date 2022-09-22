First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Mining Gold traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 217,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 343,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

