Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 8.0% in August

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 404,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $163.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

