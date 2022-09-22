Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,949 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,034% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

