Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 559.0 days.

Flow Traders Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FLTDF stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Flow Traders has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

