Bowlero Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowlero Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

