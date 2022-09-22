Bowlero Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 290 call options.
Bowlero Stock Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.