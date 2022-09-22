Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Grows By 8.1%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 16,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

