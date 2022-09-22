Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,124 put options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,157 put options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,660,000.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
