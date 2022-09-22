Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expands By 8.0%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMA opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. Comerica has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.