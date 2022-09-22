Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 79,078 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the typical volume of 20,776 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

