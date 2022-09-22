Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,439 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 243% compared to the average daily volume of 3,046 call options.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $336.90 million, a P/E ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,425,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 796,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

