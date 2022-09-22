Investors Purchase High Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 24,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,465 call options.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tellurian by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tellurian

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

