Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,873 call options.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 318,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADN stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.02. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 440.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

