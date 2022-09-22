Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $123.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.