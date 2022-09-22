National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $63.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $61.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.58%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Health Investors by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

