Comparing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.39 $130.71 million $4.84 17.28 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.37 $58.10 million ($2.96) -1.67

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 8.87% 10.42% 4.49% SiriusPoint -22.91% -20.34% -4.18%

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

