Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $17.19

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. TheStreet cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

TPVG stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

