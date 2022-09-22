Brokerages Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $15.60

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

