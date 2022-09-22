Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $25.86

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

