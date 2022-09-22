Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

