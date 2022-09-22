SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $79.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

