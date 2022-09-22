Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $610.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $398.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.47. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

