Analysts Set FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Target Price at $280.00

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $32.08 on Monday. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

