Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $870.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $870.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.96.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Aviva Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

