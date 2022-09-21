2,032 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

