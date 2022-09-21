2,032 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.