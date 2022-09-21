Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.22 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 29,801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

