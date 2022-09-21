Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

