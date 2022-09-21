First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,464 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

