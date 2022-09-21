Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 63,384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

