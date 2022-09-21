First National Bank of South Miami Sells 92 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

