Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,344 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 407,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

