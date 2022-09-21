Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

