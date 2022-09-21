Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

