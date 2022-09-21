Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 673 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

