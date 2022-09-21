First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 94,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XOM opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

