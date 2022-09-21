Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 94,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

