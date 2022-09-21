PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,764 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 169,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

