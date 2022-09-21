Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 70,994 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of F opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

