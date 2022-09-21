Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST opened at $499.52 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

