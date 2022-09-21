Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NEM stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

