Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $19.77 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 161.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

AbbVie stock opened at $141.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

