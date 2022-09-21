Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

