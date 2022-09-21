Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 3,807 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

