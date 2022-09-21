Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 168 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

