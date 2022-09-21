Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 819 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

