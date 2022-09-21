Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

